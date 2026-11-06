Kenyan doomsday cult leader sentenced to 200 years in prison for murder of 191

A self-proclaimed Kenyan preacher was sentenced to 200 years in prison on Friday for the murder of 190 children and one adult in an infamous starvation cult.

Hundreds of bodies have been discovered since 2023 at the sect's base near the coastal resort of Malindi, in what became known as the "Shakahola Forest Massacre".

Self-proclaimed pastor Paul Mackenzie was accused of inciting his followers to starve themselves to death to "meet Jesus."

Last month, he was convicted of murdering 190 children and one adult between January 2021 and September 2023, alongside 28 co-accused. His lawyer said he would appeal.

On Friday, the court sentenced him to 100 years for the homicide charges and 100 years for the starvation charges.

Twenty-eight accomplices were also sentenced to a variety of lengthy prison terms.

Mackenzie also faces manslaughter and terrorism charges in other trials, which he denies.

The former taxi driver appeared indifferent as he arrived in court on Friday, wearing a polo shirt and sporting a faint smile.

Francis Wanje, a 62-year-old teacher who lost two grandchildren, told AFP he had hoped Mackenzie would be sentenced to death to prevent further tragedies.

"Nothing can ease the pain," said Wanje, who blamed authorities for failing to act swiftly.

"I really have great (anger) towards the authorities. If they had taken action, we would not be here today," he added.

Death penalty

Prosecutors had called for the death penalty, citing the scale of the loss of life and the danger posed by his actions.

Although Kenya's law provides for the death penalty, the country has not carried out an execution since 1987.

Prosecutors also asked the court to sentence Mackenzie's co-accused to life imprisonment, arguing they had "been deeply indoctrinated by Mackenzie and were at risk of reoffending".

Around 120 prosecution witnesses testified during the trial.

According to witnesses, the movement denounced formal education as "satanic", viewed modern medicine and hospitals as instruments of the devil and required followers to cut themselves off from the outside world.

Mackenzie was arrested in April 2023 after a rights group alerted authorities and some followers were rescued from the 325-hectare ranch in the Shakahola forest on Kenya's coast.

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights put the death toll at 429 in 2024. Some victims remain unidentified.

The case has fuelled calls for tighter regulation of religious organisations, after it emerged that Mackenzie had previously been arrested twice but released.