President Ruto seeks compensation for Kenyans recruited into Russian military

Kenya is seeking compensation for its citizens recruited into Russia’s military, following talks between President William Ruto and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Ruto said Kenya has appointed a Defence Attaché in Moscow to work directly with Russia’s Ministry of Defence. The official will help process compensation claims for affected Kenyans and support efforts to bring them safely back home.

The compensation plan is at the centre of Kenya’s response to the recruitment of its nationals into Russia’s armed forces. It follows growing reports of Kenyans being recruited to fight in Russia’s war against Ukraine, with some killed and others still unaccounted for.

An investigation by Journalists for Justice identified at least 76 Kenyans killed while fighting for Russia. It also found that 841 Kenyan nationals were recruited between October 2022 and June 2026. Across Africa, the investigation documented more than 3,000 recruits from 40 countries, with 502 confirmed deaths by June this year.

Some Kenyans were reportedly promised civilian jobs in security and logistics before being required to sign military contracts after arriving in Russia. Kenya’s National Intelligence Service has separately told Parliament that more than 1,000 Kenyans were recruited.

President Ruto says the Defence Attaché will now coordinate with Russian authorities to determine how compensation claims are processed and to assist affected citizens and their families. The precise value, eligibility criteria and payment timeline have not yet been announced.

During the Kremlin talks, Ruto also said Russia had agreed to stop recruiting Kenyans into its armed forces. Kenya has been classified as a non-source country for military recruitment.

The agreement is intended to prevent further recruitment while Kenya pursues compensation and the safe return of its nationals.

Beyond the military issue, the two leaders discussed expanding Russian scholarships for Kenyan students from 70 to 300 and negotiating a bilateral labour agreement. They also discussed cooperation in transport, employment and diplomatic training.

Ruto invited President Putin to visit Kenya. If accepted, it would be Putin’s first official visit to the country and his first visit to Africa since 2018. Whether the invitation has been accepted remains unclear.