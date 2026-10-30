Italy: Thousands protest rising living costs and defence spending in general strike

Demonstrators gathered near Termini railway station before setting off from Piazza dei Cinquecento at around 10.40 am, led by a large banner denouncing those accused of profiting from workers' labour while jeopardising their future. Dancers performed in front of the banner as the procession began, with tractors and a taxi following behind. Firefighters, farmers, students and other demonstrators joined the march, carrying placards and banners through the Italian capital. The protest brought together several groups voicing frustration over the government's economic and spending priorities. Students have been demonstrating for weeks, demanding greater investment in schools and more support for housing, while farmers and truck drivers have protested against rising fuel prices and the cost of living. Increased defence spending has also become a focus of opposition among demonstrators, who are calling for public resources to be directed towards social needs. The USB-led mobilisation brought these demands together in the streets of Rome, with younger protesters marching alongside workers and agricultural representatives.