Senegal gears up for a historic Dakar 2026 Youth Olympics

Senegal is putting the final preparations in place as Dakar gets ready to host the 2026 Youth Olympic Games, marking the first time an Olympic event will be held on African soil. International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Kirsty Coventry toured the Youth Olympic Village on Thursday, two days before the opening of the Games on October 31.

Coventry said preparations were progressing well, with venues ready and excitement building among athletes ahead of the competition.

A total of 2,700 young athletes are expected to take part in 35 sports from October 31 to November 13, with events taking place across Dakar, Diamniadio and Saly.

Dakar 2026 organising committee president Mamadou Diagna Ndiaye also welcomed the opportunity for young athletes to meet, exchange experiences and build friendships beyond the competition.

Originally scheduled for 2022, the Games were postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

First held in Singapore in 2010, the Youth Olympic Games bring together athletes aged 15 to 18, promoting sporting excellence, friendship and the Olympic spirit.

For Senegal, the event represents a historic moment and an opportunity to put Africa on the global Olympic stage.