King Charles’ visit to Guyana reignites calls for a British apology and reparations for slavery

King Charles the Third’s visit to Guyana is bringing renewed attention to Britain’s colonial past and growing calls for an apology over slavery. The monarch began his two-day visit Thursday with a state reception in Georgetown, meeting Guyanese President Irfaan Ali and attending a cultural celebration.

He is also expected to meet business owners and Indigenous village leaders, known as toshaos.

But beyond the ceremonies, difficult conversations are taking centre stage.

President Ali, who invited the King, says acknowledging slavery is not enough, an apology must follow.

In an interview with ITV News, Ali described slavery as one of humanity’s darkest chapters and accused Britain of exploiting the region and destroying lives.

The British government, however, continues to reject calls for an apology or reparations.

Charles now heads to Antigua and Barbuda for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, where climate, trade and development are on the agenda.

But for some Caribbean leaders, the question of slavery reparations must not be left behind.