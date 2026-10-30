US: flowers laid at Patrick Stewart's Hollywood star after his death

A quiet tribute unfolded on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday as visitors stopped beside Sir Patrick Stewart's star, where flowers had been laid in memory of the British actor. His wax figure at Madame Tussauds Hollywood offered another reminder of his enduring screen presence. Stewart died at his Los Angeles home on Wednesday, aged 86, with his wife Sunny Ozell beside him, following a brief illness involving Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia, according to his family. From the Shakespearean stage to the bridge of the Starship Enterprise, his career spanned generations. His portrayal of Captain Jean-Luc Picard made him a defining figure in Star Trek, while his role as Professor Charles Xavier introduced him to audiences of the X-Men films. William Shatner remembered a performer who brought intelligence, grace and humanity to everything he did. Stewart is survived by his wife Ozell and two children, Daniel and Sophie.