Durban to lead South Africa’s bid to bring Olympics to Africa

South Africa has selected Durban to lead its bid for the 2036 or 2040 Summer Olympics, as the country seeks to become the first in Africa to host the Games.

South Africa has chosen the coastal city of Durban as the centrepiece of its bid to bring the Olympic Games to Africa for the first time.

The country is seeking to host the 2036 or 2040 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games, with the International Olympic Committee expected to select the host of the 2036 Games in mid-2029.

Lwandile Simelane, acting president of the South African Olympic Committee, announced the choice of Durban on Thursday.

She said the city would lead the country's proposal, although South Africa is likely to submit a multi-city bid, with some events staged in other municipalities.

Johannesburg and Cape Town, two of the country's main economic centres, had also been considered.

Durban's Olympic ambitions revived

Home to around four million people and located on South Africa's Indian Ocean coast, Durban has previously been considered a potential Olympic host.

Interest in a bid grew after South Africa successfully staged the 2010 FIFA World Cup, the first football World Cup held on the African continent. However, an official Olympic bid did not materialise at the time, largely because of concerns over costs.

Durban was later awarded the 2022 Commonwealth Games, but was stripped of hosting rights after failing to provide the required guarantees, including financial commitments.

South African officials said on Thursday that they could not yet estimate how much hosting the Olympics would cost if the country's bid succeeds.

The proposal is expected to centre on the 56,000-seat Moses Mabhida Stadium, built for the 2010 World Cup.

Seven countries eye 2036 Games

South Africa is among seven countries seeking to host the 2036 Olympics, alongside India, Qatar, South Korea, Germany, Hungary and Turkey.

National Olympic committees have until 31 October to formally enter the race.

A successful South African bid would make the country the first in Africa to host the Summer Olympics since the modern Games began in 1896.

South Africa has tried before. Cape Town bid to host the 2004 Olympics but lost out to Athens.

The latest bid comes as Africa prepares for another Olympic milestone.

The Youth Olympic Games open this weekend in Dakar, Senegal, becoming the first Olympic sporting event to be staged on the African continent.