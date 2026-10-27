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Qatar sends 15 buses to Senegal ahead of Dakar 2026 Youth Olympics

People leave the Place du Souvenir Africain after the official arrival ceremony of the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games flame in Dakar, Senegal, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026   -  
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Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

Senegal

With just days to go before the start of the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, 15 buses gifted by Qatar have arrived in the Senegalese capital.

They're part of a Qatari initiative to support nations hosting international sporting events. Qatar welcomed the World Cup in 2022. It's also hosted the Asian Cup, the Formula 1 Grand Prix, and is getting ready for the Asian Games in 2030.

Now it wants to share its expertise in delivering major international games with other nations.

The buses - and a consignment of security equipment - are a sign of that goodwill.

Ibrahima Wade is General Coordinator of Games' organising committee:

"I can say that today, thanks to this gesture, Qatar is making a very significant contribution to strengthening Senegal’s capabilities to organize major events. And that is the essence of this solidarity, that is embodied through this donation of equipment that will ensure mobility, enhance safety, and which can lead to the development skills."

When the Youth Olympics open on October 31, they will be the first Olympic Games to be held in Africa.

The two-week event will take place at venues across Dakar and will feature 25 sports.

More than 200 countries have sent at least one athlete to compete.

Participants are aged between 15 and 18.

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