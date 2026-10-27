Ukraine: firefighters battle flames and rescue dog from Kyiv ruins

Amid smoke and shattered debris in Kyiv, firefighters pulled a frightened dog alive from a building hit by Russian missiles. Its owner had been killed. A second injured dog was later discovered nearby, with Ukrainian reports saying its owner had also died. The Ukrainian capital came under two waves of ballistic missiles overnight into Tuesday, 27 October. A 46-year-old woman was killed and 14 people injured, nine of whom were taken to hospital. Students were among the worst affected after university accommodation, campus buildings and medical facilities near Lisova metro station were struck. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia fired 16 ballistic missiles and more than 280 drones at Ukraine, hitting energy and logistics sites across 11 regions. In Kyiv, the Pivdennyi bridge was damaged, disrupting metro services across the Dnipro. Zelenskyy also criticised delays in Patriot and NASAMS interceptor deliveries, warning that each setback left Ukraine exposed to further Russian attacks.