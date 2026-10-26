UK: Oxford Street pedestrianisation begins in central London

The British capital is turning almost a kilometre of Oxford Street into a pedestrian-only zone, banning cars, buses, taxis, bicycles and e-scooters between Orchard Street and Great Portland Street. Shoppers took to the traffic-free road as buses were diverted. Mayor Sadiq Khan visited retailers to promote the changes, intended to make the street safer and more welcoming ahead of Christmas. Black cab drivers, however, warn that the restrictions could make access harder for disabled passengers. Paris pedestrianised much of Rue de Rivoli in 2020, attracting more than 20,000 cyclists daily and reducing nitrogen dioxide levels, although critics say congestion has shifted to nearby roads. Brussels closed 800 metres of Boulevard Anspach to traffic in 2015. Some retailers initially reported sales falling by up to 20%, but 85% later supported the scheme despite criticism of its implementation. Oxford Street now faces a familiar challenge: attracting more pedestrians while keeping shops accessible and surrounding traffic moving.