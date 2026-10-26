Mexico: spectacular Catrina parade brings the dead to life

Wearing extravagant headdresses, glittering gowns and painted skull faces transformed Mexico City's Paseo de la Reforma into a colourful procession on Sunday, 25 October, as thousands took part in the annual Catrinas Parade. Dancers, couples dressed as skeletal brides and grooms, and even costumed dogs made their way through cheering crowds. Some participants wore illuminated outfits, while others displayed elaborate embroidery and striking headpieces. Make-up artists worked behind the scenes to create the distinctive Catrina look, with full face designs taking between 20 and 40 minutes. The parade celebrates La Catrina, a skeletal figure created by illustrator José Guadalupe Posada more than a century ago and later popularised by artist Diego Rivera. Once a satire of European-inspired fashion, she has become one of Mexico's best-known cultural symbols. The event forms part of the build-up to Día de los Muertos, celebrated mainly on 1 and 2 November, when families honour deceased relatives with altars, flowers, candles and offerings. Mexico City is preparing an even larger parade on 31 October, with more than 4,000 performers, 12 floats and two giant balloons expected. The capital's Zócalo will also feature a 32-metre Catrina surrounded by millions of marigolds. The festivities combine music, creativity and remembrance, turning the commemoration of the dead into a celebration of life.