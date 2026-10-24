Hungary: 70 years after Soviet crackdown, leaders honour uprising victims

Prime Minister Péter Magyar attended a flag-raising ceremony outside parliament on Lajos Kossuth Square before laying flowers at memorials and graves, including that of Imre Nagy, the former prime minister executed after the 1956 revolution. The uprising, which began on 23 October 1956, lasted 15 days before Soviet troops and tanks crushed the revolt, killing up to 3,000 revolutionaries. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen joined the commemorations, addressing Hungarian lawmakers during a special parliamentary session attended by European Council President António Costa. She praised the courage of Hungarians who fought for freedom, democracy, and justice, drawing parallels with the country's recent political transition following Viktor Orbán's departure from power. Her visit comes as Budapest seeks the release of billions of euros in frozen EU funding, withheld over rule-of-law and corruption concerns. Brussels maintains that further reforms are needed before the funds can be unlocked, a key challenge for Magyar's new government.