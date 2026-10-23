South Africa's bilateral trade with China surges after zero-tariff deal

South Africa’s bilateral trade with China has surged following Beijing’s introduction in May of a temporary zero-tariff deal for qualifying African exports.

Commerce between the two countries reached almost $15 billion from then through to August, representing a nearly 24 per cent year-on-year increase.

Beijing’s ambassador to South Africa, Wu Peng, said on Thursday that exports to China rose nearly 25 per cent to $5.3 billion while imports from China increased 23 per cent to $9.47 billion.

South Africa’s agricultural exports to China reached nearly $500 million during the period, up more than 35 per cent year-on-year.

Increasing exports to China is part of South Africa's strategy to develop new markets as it faces a worsening relationship with the United States and potential trade barriers.

Speaking at the briefing, Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Parks Tau urged South African businesses to take advantage of duty-free access to the Chinese market.

He said they should do this while the government continued negotiations aimed at providing long-term certainty for exporters and protecting local industries.

While Washington has extended the ​duty-free African Growth ⁠and Opportunity Act (AGOA) until 2028, South Africa risks being excluded.

US President Donald Trump has taken issue with a number of South Africa’s domestic and foreign policies.

It has also claims the government is persecuting white Afrikaners, an accusation the government denies.