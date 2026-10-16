Sudan: Burhan writes to Trump over truce, peace initiative

Sudan's army leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said Thursday that he wrote to U.S. President Donald Trump, restating his commitment to ending the war in the north African country.

The United States is involved in the Quad mechanism initiative, which also includes Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt, aimed at ending the conflict in Sudan that has been ongoing since April 2023.

Washington has proposed a 90-day truce that the Sudanese army has opposed.

In September, the U.S. refused to grant Burhan a visa to attend the U.N. General Assembly meetings, a move seen as punishment for Burhan's reservations about the ceasefire proposal.

In early October, Trump’s senior adviser for Arab and African affairs Massad Boulos met with Burhan at the mediation of Egypt.

The war in Sudan, which has entered its fourth year, has been overshadowed over the past year by the conflicts in the Middle East.

The country first plunged into chaos in April 2023 when a power struggle between the military and the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces exploded into open fighting in the capital, Khartoum, and elsewhere in the country.