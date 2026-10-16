South African president lifts police chief's precautionary suspension

South Africa’s National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola will resume his duties on Monday, six months after he was placed on precautionary suspension.

Presidential Cyril Ramaphosa reinstated him on Friday after the police chief was cleared of charges that he broke public finance rules in the irregular awarding of a tender.

Prosecutors had accused him of failing to comply with financial oversight and procurement ​controls linked ​to ⁠a nearly $14 million dollar police health services contract.

It was awarded to a company owned by alleged crime boss, Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala, but was later cancelled after irregularities were uncovered.

The contract became a focal ​point ⁠of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

It is investigating allegations that criminal syndicates have infiltrated ⁠parts ​of the country's law-enforcement ​and criminal justice system.

The charges against Masemola were withdrawn last month after a National Prosecuting Authority review found there were no reasonable prospects of a successful prosecution.

A local court ‌in ⁠Pretoria formally withdrew the case shortly thereafter.

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia has welcomed Ramaphosa’s decision to reinstate the commissioner saying it provides an opportunity to maintain focus on operational priorities.