Albania: Violent protests rock Tirana for third straight day

Demonstrators hurled stones, firecrackers and other objects at riot police, who responded with tear gas and water cannon. Fires broke out in the city centre, engulfing trees and a roadside structure as firefighters worked to contain the flames. Footage shows protesters racing through smoke-filled streets, tearing down police barriers and throwing tear-gas canisters back at officers. Shops and banks were damaged, some looted, while police reported vandalism targeting ATMs, cameras, vehicles and fencing. Burnt-out vehicles, smashed windows and wrecked offices were left behind across the Albanian capital, where residents and workers began clearing debris as demonstrations continued. What began three days ago as student protests over the cost and quality of higher education has become a broader challenge to Prime Minister Edi Rama's government. Students demanding better university conditions, financial support and job prospects have joined the Flamingo movement, which opposes a luxury resort project linked to Jared Kushner and is calling for Mr Rama's resignation over corruption allegations.