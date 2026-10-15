UK: Harry and Meghan make high-profile comeback six years after royal exit

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, made their first official joint public engagement since returning to the UK in August when they visited charities in Nottingham on Thursday, 15 October. They were greeted with cheers, hugs and handshakes as they arrived at the Community Recording Studio, a youth charity in St Ann's that provides access to music, recording facilities and mentoring. There, they met young people, watched a drama workshop and listened to a recording session. The couple applauded the performers, embraced a singer and spoke with well-wishers, while Meghan received several bouquets of flowers as they left. The visit was the first of three planned stops in Nottingham, followed by Himmah Hub, a community organisation tackling food poverty, and Epic Partners, which supports young people through sport, education and mentoring. The trip marks a significant public return for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, six years after stepping back from royal duties. Nottingham holds particular significance for the couple, as it was the setting for their first joint public engagement following their engagement announcement in 2017. Their visit to the Community Recording Studio highlighted its work using music, performance and sport to help young people develop confidence and practical skills, as the couple seek to rebuild their public profile in Britain.