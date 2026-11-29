Albania: Clashes erupt for second day as protesters demand PM's resignation

Protesters hurled stones, firecrackers, smoke bombs and Molotov cocktails at police, who responded with water cannon, tear gas and rubber bullets. Footage captured chaotic scenes as protesters took cover behind shields, fireworks exploded and scuffles broke out. Police said 20 people were detained as the unrest continued into the evening. The demonstrations are part of a broader protest movement that emerged in late May in opposition to a $1.6 billion (around €1.5 billion) luxury tourism project on Albania’s southern coast, linked to an investment firm established by Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law. Known as the Flamingo movement, the campaign was followed in September by student-led protests demanding improvements to education and living conditions. Those demands have since evolved into calls for Socialist Prime Minister Edi Rama to step down. On Saturday, masked protesters attempted to force their way into the central bank, smashing windows.