Voting got underway across Algeria on Saturday morning in local elections to renew the country’s municipal and provincial assemblies for a five-year term.

More than 24 million people are eligible to cast their ballots in 1,541 communes and 69 provinces. Over 160,000 candidates are vying for seats in the elections, with 54 per cent of them under the age of 40.

Communal councils are particularly important as they oversee matters affecting the day-to-day management of towns and villages.

Provincial assemblies play a role in monitoring development, coordinating between communes and identifying needs across each region.

Following low turnout in July’s legislative polls, the focus has been on how many people will come out to cast their ballots.

Experts say high voter turnout is essential to give incoming councils strong popular legitimacy.

Polls close at 7pm local time, but the election authority can extend this if necessary, by no more than an hour.

However, the election authority can extend polling hours if necessary, but by no more than an hour.

Vote counting will begin after polling stations close, with preliminary results expected to be announced once the counting is completed.

The voting marks the country’s second local elections since President Abdelmadjid Tebboune took office in 2019.