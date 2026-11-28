Uganda on Friday launched Africa's first clinical trial of an experimental mRNA vaccine ​against the Bundibugyo species of the Ebola virus.

There are currently no shots for this less common strain which is behind the current outbreak in neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo that is now the second-largest on record.

State-run Uganda ​Virus Research Institute said the trial was being conducted in collaboration with Moderna, a pharmaceutical company that manufactures the inoculation.

mRNA vaccines gives cells temporary instructions to make a harmless piece of a germ, training a person’s immune system to recognise and fight it in the future.

The Uganda ​clinical trial is the second for the jab, after the firm tested it in Canada in August on adults aged 18 to 65.

This new try-out will for the first time test the ​vaccine's safety ​and ability to ⁠trigger an immune response in children aged one year and above.

Moderna's vaccine will also enter trials in the DRC soon, ​alongside another new vaccine targeting Bundibugyo developed jointly by the ​University of Oxford and the Serum Institute of India.

As the race heats up to contain the outbreak in the DRC, Vaccine Alliance Gavi on Friday said it had signed a purchase agreement for 1.5 million doses of the ChAdOx1 candidate.

After the Covid-19 pandemic, it set up a $50 million First Response Fund to allow it to buy up doses in advance even before they have been fully tested.

It said it would have them ready to deploy should the trials prove successful and be approved by the World Health Organization and the DRC government.

The WHO says the outbreak in the Congo has caused more than 5,700 confirmed deaths out of more than 11,000 cases since being declared in May.

Despite a long and porous border with eastern DRC, Uganda has successfully contained the virus after receiving some imported cases earlier this year.

It was declared Ebola-free in August after registering 20 cases, including two deaths.