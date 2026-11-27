UK: London's Cake and Bake Show honours David Attenborough's centenary

Visitors admired an extraordinary collection of wildlife-inspired cakes in London on 27 November 2026, featuring remarkably lifelike gorillas, snow leopards, hedgehogs, badgers and squirrels. Several creations depict Sir David Attenborough himself, sculpted in sugar alongside wild animals or dressed for a polar expedition. Among the most striking entries is a mother gorilla cradling her newborn, recreated with astonishing attention to detail. The exhibition forms part of The Cake & Bake Show’s annual competition, which celebrates Attenborough’s centenary this year under the theme Inspired by Nature. Paying tribute to the broadcaster behind Planet Earth and The Blue Planet, the competition brings together amateur bakers and professionals competing for prizes including £1,000 in cash and Kenwood appliances. Judges praised the artistic and technical expertise required to create elaborate cakes capable of retaining their shape for several days in a warm exhibition hall. Visitors can vote for their favourite creation, with the public vote contributing to the final result alongside the judges’ scores. The winner will be announced on Sunday 29 November, the closing day of the event at London’s Olympia exhibition centre.