UK: London's Gingerbread City returns with 50 edible architectural creations

Unveiled on 26 November 2026, the tenth edition of The Gingerbread City brings together 50 architectural creations, from intricately crafted replicas of famous landmarks to futuristic skyscrapers. Among the highlights is a miniature Royal Albert Hall, painstakingly recreated by architect Zak Wharton using computer-aided design to capture the building's distinctive symmetry. Gingerbread bridges cross rivers of blue sugar, marshmallow monsters roam snowy landscapes and Father Christmas stretches between towering buildings. Organised by the Museum of Architecture, this year's exhibition takes "Future Forward" as its theme, challenging architects to imagine how buildings might adapt to climate change and improve people's wellbeing. A futuristic skyscraper named SpireHive explores innovations such as living algae and self-healing concrete. The exhibition also features a partnership with homelessness charity St Mungo's, for which former Great British Bake Off contestant Carol Pui Man Li has created five structures inspired by the experiences of people who have faced homelessness. Celebrating its tenth anniversary, The Gingerbread City opens to the public at Space House in Holborn on 28 November and runs until 3 January 2027.