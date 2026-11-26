Guinea-Bissau’s military rulers have pushed back presidential and parliamentary elections by two years, delaying the country’s promised return to civilian rule.

The vote, originally scheduled for December 6, will now take place on November 26, 2028.

In a decree, transitional leader General Horta N'Tam cited a lack of technical, material and financial resources needed to guarantee credible elections.

The announcement comes exactly one year after the military seized power, overthrowing President Umaro Sissoco Embalo and suspending the electoral process.

Since then, the junta has also pushed through constitutional changes strengthening presidential powers, despite opposition calls for a boycott.

The latest postponement extends military-led rule in a country that has experienced repeated coups and attempted coups since independence from Portugal in 1974.