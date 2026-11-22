In Burundi, more than two years after being ousted as leader of the National Congress for Freedom party, Agathon Rwasa has applied to stand in next year’s presidential polls as an independent.

An electoral commission provision requires party officials to resign in order to stand as independent candidates, but he says the Constitution is unambiguous on the matter.

“Two years after a member of a political party’s governing body has been removed from office, they may stand as an independent candidate. We are therefore referring to removal from office or resignation,” he said.

Rwasa was ousted in March 2024, during an extraordinary congress organised under heavy police protection by dissident MPs.

They accused him of failing to comply with rules and of dividing the movement, a move he denounced as a government bid to exclude him from the presidential poll.

He claimed he still has strong support, saying the party came second in the 2010 local and parliamentary elections - a vote the opposition says was marred by widespread fraud.

And he said he believed he has the needed support.

“It is not the party that votes, but individuals – the citizens,” he said.

“The proof is that I have managed to raise 100 million. If people agreed to help me raise the deposit, will they fail to support me in the election?’

For his part, outgoing president and ruling party candidate Évariste Ndayishimiye was the first to submit his application to the electoral commission.

The first round of the presidential poll is scheduled for 3 May 2027, with a possible second round on 1 June.