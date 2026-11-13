Burundi: 11 opposition parties announce support for President Ndayishimiye's re-election bid

Burundi’s President Evariste Ndayishimiye has secured the backing of 11 opposition parties when he runs for re-election next year.

After a meeting in Bujumbura to prepare for May’s presidential ballot, the parties said they are uniting to run a joint campaign in support of the ruling CNDD-FDD and its candidate, Ndayishimiye.

They pointed to the government’s achievements in preserving national sovereignty, combating corruption and maintaining security.

They also "reaffirmed their commitment to help build a state governed by the rule of law that guarantees independence and justice for all.”

Candidates have until November 22 to submit their nomination papers.

If no one candidate secures an absolute majority, a runoff election will take place in June. The president is elected to a seven year term.

Ndayishimiye has been in office since 2020.