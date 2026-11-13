Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Burundi: 11 opposition parties announce support for President Ndayishimiye's re-election bid

Burundi Army Gen. Evariste Ndayishimiye speaks to party supporters after being chosen as their presidential candidate, at a CNDD-FDD conference, Jan. 26, 2026   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

Burundi

Burundi’s President Evariste Ndayishimiye has secured the backing of 11 opposition parties when he runs for re-election next year.

After a meeting in Bujumbura to prepare for May’s presidential ballot, the parties said they are uniting to run a joint campaign in support of the ruling CNDD-FDD and its candidate, Ndayishimiye.

They pointed to the government’s achievements in preserving national sovereignty, combating corruption and maintaining security.

They also "reaffirmed their commitment to help build a state governed by the rule of law that guarantees independence and justice for all.”

Candidates have until November 22 to submit their nomination papers.

If no one candidate secures an absolute majority, a runoff election will take place in June. The president is elected to a seven year term.

Ndayishimiye has been in office since 2020.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..