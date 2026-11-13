New witness due in former South African minister's corruption trial

A new defence witness is expected to take the stand on Friday in the corruption trial of former National Assembly Speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

She faces 12 counts of corruption and one of money laundering, stemming from her time as Minister of Defence.

The state alleges that she solicited $266,000 in kickbacks from a military contractor in exchange for using her influence to secure tenders.

Prosecutors say the former defence minister ultimately pocketed $130,000 and used it to pay the contractors who renovated her house in cash.

She has denied all the charges and resigned as parliamentary Speaker in March 2024 amid the allegations.

Her lawyer says two other reluctant witnesses – both officials in the Defence Force finance department - are being subpoenaed.

Mapisa-Nqakula returned to the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday to resume her testimony after the trial was paused on 9 September when she fell ill on the stand.

A warrant for her arrest was authorised on 2 October after she failed to appear in court, but was held until her next scheduled appearance this Wednesday.

The trial is scheduled to run until 20 November.