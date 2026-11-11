South African Olympic swimmer switches allegiance to the Netherlands

South African swimming icon, Tatjana Smith, on Tuesday announced that she is switching her sporting nationality to the Netherlands.

This means that the country’s most decorated Olympian will now compete under the Dutch flag at the Los Angeles Games in 2028.

She holds citizenship for both countries.

In a tearful social media post, she said it has been an honour to represent South Africa and she knows that not “everyone will understand or agree with” her decision.

But she added that “financial and practical challenges” can make a swimming career difficult to sustain and that athletes need a chance to “thrive, not just survive”.

Two-time Olympic swimming champion said the Netherlands, would offer greater support and the opportunity to build a more sustainable swimming career.

She has recently been vocal about the welfare of athletes and has challenged Swimming South Africa over withheld prize money and limited commercial opportunities when competing.

The swimmer will remain based in South Africa and continue to train with the team that has been part of her journey.

Smith won the 100 breaststroke title at the 2024 Paris Olympics and, as Tatjana Schoenmaker, the 200 breaststroke at the Tokyo Games held in 2021.

She also took two silvers, in the 100 at Tokyo and the 200 in Paris, to become South Africa’s most successful Olympic athlete.

Smith retired from competitive swimming after the Paris Olympics and announced a comeback just two months ago.

World Aquatics has confirmed that Smith has changed her sporting nationality.