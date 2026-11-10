Cameroonians call for political renewal and change ahead of February 2027 elections.

Anticipation is building in Cameroon after President Paul Biya announced legislative and municipal elections for February 7, 2027, with voters expressing hopes for political renewal, greater accountability and a fresh approach to governance.

The announcement comes amid growing questions over the country's political future and succession, as the 93-year-old president continues to lead Cameroon after more than four decades in power.

For some residents, the upcoming elections represent an opportunity to bring younger faces into positions of responsibility.

Nkopipie Kodjo, a charity leader, says Cameroonians are looking for a new generation of political leaders, arguing that the country's political class needs fresh energy and ideas.

Others are demanding more effective governance, pointing to economic stagnation and concerns over the management of public development projects.

Business owner Henri Etene says the country is struggling on several fronts, with scandals surrounding social and development projects undermining public confidence. He hopes newly elected representatives will address these challenges through meaningful parliamentary debate.

Agricultural technician Robert Fodjo also called on future elected officials to honour their commitments and put the interests of ordinary citizens first.

Meanwhile, Cameroon is still awaiting a long-promised government reshuffle and the appointment of a vice president, amid growing debate over the country's leadership and succession.