El-Sayed victory draws mixed response in Egypt over criticism of Cairo

Abdul El-Sayed made history on Tuesday, becoming the first Muslim ever elected to the United States Senate.

The Michigan Democrat is of Egyptian descent and faced racist and Islamophobic attacks during his campaign. His positions on Gaza and Israel also drew accusations of antisemitism—while energizing supporters in the United States and across the Middle East.

But in Egypt the reaction has been mixed.

Many Egyptians see his victory as proof that Americans can look past religion and ethnicity when casting their ballot. But El-Sayed’s criticism of Cairo has muted official celebration.

After winning his party’s nomination, El-Sayed said his family came from “a country without democracy,” and called Egypt “a military dictatorship funded by our tax dollars.”

Egypt’s state media has largely ignored his win and pro-government commentators have downplayed his Egyptian roots.

But many in Egypt still celebrated—especially after he used the Arabic word “habibi” in his victory speech.