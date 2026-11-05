Gaza: Displaced Palestinian builds wind turbine to generate electricity

Above the tents of a displacement camp in al-Mawasi, near Khan Yunis, homemade wind turbines spin in the sea breeze, providing a lifeline to families left without electricity. The devices were built by 60-year-old Kamal Al-Dabary, a former engineering student, using scooter motors, discarded water tanks and electrical components salvaged from destroyed homes. The energy generated is stored in batteries. With solar panels now costing nearly $5,000 and much of Gaza's electricity infrastructure destroyed, his invention offers an affordable alternative. The turbines produce just enough power to charge phones and run lights, fans and electric razors. But for displaced residents, even this limited supply makes a difference.