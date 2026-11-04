Libya's eastern administration appoints a new central bank governor

Libya's eastern-based parliament has appointed Fawzi Abu Khazam as governor of the Central Bank of Libya, after accepting the resignation of Naji Issa.

According to the parliament’s spokesperson, 78 of the 90 members present voted in favour of confirming the appointment.

Libya remains divided between a UN-recognised government in Tripoli and a rival administration and parliament in the east, backed by military commander Khalifa Haftar.

Issa was appointed as central bank chief in 2024 amid a political standoff that saw a halt in oil production and a deep financial crisis.

He submitted his resignation to the two legislative chambers in August saying he could not continue in his post, but without publicly explaining his reasons.

In October, on the day parliament accepted his resignation, the central bank said its headquarters in the capital Tripoli was raided by unidentified individuals.

Parliament sits in the eastern city of Benghazi under Haftar control, and got a new speaker weeks before reversing course on the central bank appointment.

The Tripoli-based High Council of State, parliament's rival in the ‌west of the country, has not yet commented on the east's vote on Abu Khazam.