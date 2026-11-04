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Pix of the Day, 4th November, 2026 - Across the world

Pix of the Day, 4th November, 2026 - Across the world - Senegal's National Assembly rejects key budget bill after heated disputes - Cyril Ramaphosa casts vote in tense municipal elections - South Africa: Exclusion from AGOA does not mean end of trade with US - Kenya’s Phoebe Okowa elected to International Court of Justice - US requires air passengers to attest they haven’t visited Ebola-hit DRC - Niger signs cooperation deal with military leader in eastern Libya

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