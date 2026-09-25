Pix of the Day, 25 September, 2026 - Across the world
A snapshot of major news across the continent on September 23, 2026: Ethiopia, Djibouti, and Dangote to build $660m petroleum pipeline----- DRC amputee football tournament offers hope and a path to recovery----- South Sudan: Kiir opens political dialogue ahead of December elections----Analyst warns Ethiopia fighting could widen into regional conflict------African-American artist’s work celebrated in travelling retrospective------ US rapper Macklemore announces “free Palestine” concerts
Pix of the Day, 25 September, 2026 - Across the world
A snapshot of major news across the continent on September 23, 2026: Ethiopia, Djibouti, and Dangote to build $660m petroleum pipeline----- DRC amputee football tournament offers hope and a path to recovery----- South Sudan: Kiir opens political dialogue ahead of December elections----Analyst warns Ethiopia fighting could widen into regional conflict------African-American artist’s work celebrated in travelling retrospective------ US rapper Macklemore announces “free Palestine” concerts
up next
Pix of the Day, 23 September, 2026 - Across the world
Pix of the Day, 22 September, 2026 - Across the world
Pix of the Day, 10 September, 2026 - Across the world
Pix of the Day, 17 July 2026
Pix of the Day, 9 July 2026
Pix of the Day, 7 July 2026
More from Pics of the day
01:00
Pix of the Day, 25 September, 2026 - Across the world
01:00
Pix of the Day, 23 September, 2026 - Across the world
01:00
Pix of the Day, 22 September, 2026 - Across the world
01:00
Pix of the Day, 10 September, 2026 - Across the world
01:00
Pix of the Day, 17 July 2026
00:59
Pix of the Day, 9 July 2026
01:00
Pix of the Day, 7 July 2026
01:00
Pix of the Day, 3 July 2026
01:00
Pix of the Day, 12 May 2026
01:00
Pix of the Day, 11 May 2026
01:00
Pix of the Day, 8 May 2026
01:00
Pix of the Day, 7 May 2026
01:00
Pix of the Day, 6 May 2026
01:00
Pix of the Day, 5 May 2026
01:00
Pix of the Day, 4 May 2026
01:00
Pix of the Day, 30 April 2026
01:00
Pix of the Day, 29 April 2026
01:00
Pix of the Day, 28 April 2026
01:00
Pix of the Day, 27 April 2026
01:00
Pix of the Day, 24 April 2026
01:00
Pix of the Day, 23 April 2026
01:00
Pix of the Day, 22 April 2026
01:00
Pix of the Day, 21 April 2026
01:00
Pix of the Day, 20 April 2026
01:00
Pix of the Day, 27 March 2026
01:00
Pix of the Day, 24 March 2026
01:00
Pix of the Day, 23 March 2026
01:00
Pix of the Day, 19 March 2026
01:00
Pix of the Day, 17 March 2026
01:00
Pix of the Day, 11 March 2026
01:00
Pix of the Day, 10 March 2026
01:00
Pix of the Day, 05 March 2026
01:00
Pix of the Day, 26 February 2026
01:00
Pix of the Day, 25 February 2026
01:00
Pix of the Day February 17, 2026
01:00
Pix of the Day February 16, 2026
01:00
Pix of the Day January 28, 2026
01:00
Pix of the Day January 27, 2026
01:00
Pix of the Day January 13, 2026
01:00
Pix of the Day December 12, 2025
01:00
Pix of the Day: December 11, 2025
01:00
Videos. Pix of the Day: December 10, 2025
01:00
Pix of the Day: December 8 , 2025
01:00
Pix of the Day: December 5, 2025
01:00
Pix of the Day: November 27, 2025
01:00
Pix of the Day: November 24, 2025
01:00
Pix of the Day: November 19, 2025
01:00
Pix of the Day: November 18, 2025
01:00
Pix of the Day: November 17, 2025
01:00
Pix of the Day: November 14, 2025
01:00
Pix of the Day: November 07, 2025
01:00
Pix of the Day: November 04, 2025
01:00
Pix of the Day: November 03, 2025
01:00
Pix of the Day: October 29, 2025
01:00
Pix of the Day: October 27, 2025
01:00
Pix of the Day: October 24, 2025
01:00
Pix of the Day: October 23, 2025
01:00
Pix of the Day: October 22, 2025
01:00
Pix of the Day: October 21, 2025
01:00
Pix of the Day: October 20, 2025