Pix of the Day, 25 September, 2026 - Across the world

A snapshot of major news across the continent on September 23, 2026: Ethiopia, Djibouti, and Dangote to build $660m petroleum pipeline----- DRC amputee football tournament offers hope and a path to recovery----- South Sudan: Kiir opens political dialogue ahead of December elections----Analyst warns Ethiopia fighting could widen into regional conflict------African-American artist’s work celebrated in travelling retrospective------ US rapper Macklemore announces “free Palestine” concerts