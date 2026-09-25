Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Pics of the day

Pix of the Day, 25 September, 2026 - Across the world

A snapshot of major news across the continent on September 23, 2026: Ethiopia, Djibouti, and Dangote to build $660m petroleum pipeline----- DRC amputee football tournament offers hope and a path to recovery----- South Sudan: Kiir opens political dialogue ahead of December elections----Analyst warns Ethiopia fighting could widen into regional conflict------African-American artist’s work celebrated in travelling retrospective------ US rapper Macklemore announces “free Palestine” concerts

More about
World Tour Maryland World News

up next

More from Pics of the day

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..