Explosion near Acropolis collapses building in Athens’ Plaka, injuring two

Firefighters rescued two women from an adjacent property on Lysikratous Street and took them to hospital, while police cordoned off the busy tourist area. The blast left rubble strewn across the road, damaged cars and surrounding buildings, and sparked a fire. Emergency crews remained at the scene to inspect the wreckage and assess neighbouring structures for further instability. The nearby First Greek Evangelical Church was also badly affected, with windows shattered throughout the building. The cause remained under investigation. Greek media suggested a gas leak may have been responsible, although authorities had not confirmed this. The location added to safety concerns: Plaka, at the foot of the Acropolis, is one of Athens’ oldest neighbourhoods and a major tourist destination.