Morocco election: PAM tops vote as turnout falls and Islamist PJD rebounds

Morocco's ruling coalition has dominated parliamentary elections, but the vote has also revealed growing disengagement among voters.

The Authenticity and Modernity Party, or PAM, emerged as the largest party with 97 seats in the 395-member House of Representatives, ahead of coalition partner RNI with 66 and Istiqlal with 65.

But turnout fell sharply to just over 38 percent, compared with more than 50 percent in 2021.

The result puts PAM at the centre of discussions over Morocco's next government.

But for the party, questions about alliances will have to wait.

Fatima Zahra El Mansouri, the National Coordinator of the PAM: "This issue has not been discussed. As political parties, we are waiting for the results and we will only turn to alliances after our King, may God protect him, has appointed the head of the next government, whether a man or a woman."

PAM's victory comes alongside a striking comeback for the opposition Justice and Development Party.

The Islamist party won 54 seats — up from just 13 in the 2021 election.

But the biggest challenge facing Morocco's political parties may be outside parliament: convincing voters to re-engage with the political process.

Only around 6 million of the 15.8 million registered voters cast ballots, with young people particularly underrepresented among the electorate. Official figures show those aged 18 to 24 accounted for just 4 percent of registered voters.

Lachen El Hajj/ Rabat resident: "The parties that succeeded and came in first deserve it, but they must work for the country, on health care, housing, reducing unemployment and addressing political disengagement, while rebuilding people’s trust in the government."

Those concerns — jobs, purchasing power, healthcare, education and housing — dominated the campaign.

And they come against a backdrop of wider social pressure, particularly among young Moroccans, with unemployment and access to opportunities among the issues that have fuelled recent protests and migration attempts.

The election also comes at a sensitive moment in Morocco's relationship with neighbouring Spain.

Tensions have resurfaced over migration and the return of Moroccan minors following the mass crossings into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta in July. More than 72,000 people entered Ceuta during the episode, according to Reuters.

For PAM, however, the election campaign should not undermine the broader relationship with Madrid.

Fatima Zahra El Mansouri, the National Coordinator of the PAM**:** "They are our children, and we have to work with the Spanish government to bring our children back to their homeland. This is what created a difference between us and them. But let’s not forget that we had an election campaign, and they had one as well. So I am very optimistic about the relationship between Morocco and Spain."

With PAM now the largest party in parliament, the next step will be the formation of a new government.

But with turnout falling to its lowest level in years, the new administration will also face the challenge of rebuilding political engagement and responding to voters' concerns over jobs, public services and living costs.