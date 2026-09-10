Ceuta: Morocco denies involvement in mass migrant crossing

In the wake of the migrant rush into Spain’s North African exclave of Ceuta back in July, Morocco has insisted there are ‘no facts’ indicating its involvement.

The foreign ministry stated that Rabat refused to become a ‘scapegoat for political score-settling’ in Spain. It marks the first official comment on the Spanish police report alleging that Morocco’s police force had acted with ‘total permissiveness’ when the mass crossing occurred.

The Spanish Prime minister meanwhile has avoided laying blame on Morocco, highlighting that there was no proof that it orchestrated it.

On July 30 and 31, more than 70,000 migrants entered the exclave from Morocco in an incident that left scores dead It also triggered European Union infighting over the subject of migration.