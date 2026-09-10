S. Africa: Johannesburg hearing postponed for man accused of murder

Trial
A man suspected of killing his wife and two daughters in England appeared in a Johannesburg courthouse on Thursday. Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma is a British citizen of Zimbabwean origin; the rest of his hearing has now been postponed.
He has admitted unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition in South Africa. 45 year old Tshuma was arrested back in July in a Johannesburg suburb, in an operation involving South African police and Interpol.
A relative living abroad contacted authorities in the UK after not hearing from the family for several days. The bodies of his wife and children, aged 15 and 5, were then discovered at the family home near Bedford, north of the British capital.
According to documents from the coroners office, they died from head injuries. The independent office for police conduct is looking into the forces contact with the family before their deaths.
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