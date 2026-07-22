Man sought in killings of family in UK remains in custody in South Africa

Justice
Ndodana Tshuma, who is in custody on suspicion of killing his wife and two young daughters, did not apply for bail when he appeared at a Johannesburg court on Wednesday.
The magistrate has since scheduled the case to be heard again in court on 27 August.
Tshuma, a British citizen of Zimbabwean origin, was arrested earlier in July in the Johannesburg suburb of Kensington in an intelligence-led operation involving Interpol and South African police agencies.
British authorities had been looking for Tshuma in connection with the deaths of his wife, Nothabo Zandile Tshuma, 42, and their daughters, Natalie, 15, and Nala, 5.
Their bodies were discovered at the family’s home near Bedford, north of London.
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