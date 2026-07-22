Morocco urges Italy to explain death of national during arrest in Bologna

Morocco has demanded that Italian authorities explain the death of one the kingdom's nationals during his arrest in Bologna, an event that sparked major protests in the Italian city.

Abderrahim Fakir died after being tackled to the ground by police in Bologna, prompting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to call for "the truth right to the end" on Tuesday, after the incident sparked demonstrations.

Rabat urged Italian authorities to "shed full light" on the incident and called for "responsibility to be established and that the full application of the required legal measures and procedures be guaranteed", the foreign ministry said late Tuesday.

It added that it was following the case "very closely" and "with concern".

On Monday, prosecutors opened an inquiry into the death of the 42-year-old man, who had come to Italy at the age of five.

He died after being restrained by police chest-first on the ground for several minutes.

In a video taken by a resident, Fakir is seen calling for help while pressed to the ground by two policemen and watched by other first responders.

The two policemen and the four first responders are under investigation by the prosecutor.

A demonstration with several thousand people took place on Monday in Bologna, according to images from local media.

Clashes broke out with law enforcement, leaving 64 officers injured, according to the police headquarters.

News channel Sky TG24 reported that eleven protesters were also injured.

Morocco "demanded from the relevant Italian authorities to proceed promptly with a comprehensive investigation to shed full light on the circumstances surrounding this death", the foreign ministry said.

Meloni earlier said: "Regarding the death of Abderrahim Fakir, it is imperative that any potential causes are thoroughly investigated with the utmost rigour.

"The truth must be pursued without prejudice or leniency for anyone," she added in a post in which she also condemned the violence during the protest in Bologna over his death.