Ethiopia opposition accuses government of pushing Tigray towards new war

Ethiopia's opposition People's Revolutionary Party (EPRP) has accused the federal government of pushing the northern Tigray region towards a new war.

The EPRP says Addis Ababa is waging a propaganda campaign to psychologically prepare public opinion for conflict.

Last weekend, Addis Ababa organised a demonstration to denounce forced conscription by the Tigray People's Liberation Front.

Human Rights Watch has also accused Tigrayan authorities of abducting and unlawfully recruiting civilians, including children as young as 15.

The TPLF has denied any forced conscription but on Sunday, the group's head urged the people of Tigray to “restore their honour” by preparing to defend the region’s sovereignty.

“Tigray’s sovereignty will not be guaranteed by peace,” he said.

In 2020, Tigray fought a brutal two-year civil war against the central government that killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.