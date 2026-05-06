TPLF move to restore leadership raises tensions in Ethiopia’s Tigray

Political parties and analysts in Ethiopia are deeming it illegal for the leader of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) to serve as the head of the local parliament.

TPLF leader Debretsion Gebremichael was elected to head the restored parliament on Tuesday. The Tigray parliament had been dissolved under the peace agreement.

Some now say the move by the dominant party in Ethiopia's Tigray to restore its control of the region could lead to "disastrous" renewed conflict with the federal government.

"Debretsion being in charge of the presidency of Tigray, it can worsen the political and security situation of Tigray, generally at the TPLF," said Kinfe Hadush, the Chairman of Salsay Weyane Tigray opposition party.

"The election of Debretsion to the presidency [...] shows the structural failure of the TPLF," he added.

Analysts fear this move could restart hostilities with the federal government in Addis Ababa

"What we are witnessing right now in Tigray is that the TPLF has decided to reinstate the pre-war council, as well as to reinstate the wartime president, Mr. Debretsion Gebremichael. So, to me, this shows, symbolically and actually, that we are drifting away from the peace agreement," said Desta Gebremedhin, a Peace and Conflict student at Mekele University.

The federal government has yet to respond to the consequences of the appointment.

While still powerful regionally, the TPLF, which effectively ruled Ethiopia for three decades, was banned as a political party last year.