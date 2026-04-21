Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Tigray restores regional parliament, stoking fears of conflict with Addis Ababa

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed addresses the parliament in the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, November 15, 2022   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

and Agencies

Ethiopia

Fears of a resumption in fighting between Tigray and Addis Ababa are growing after the northern Ethiopian state announced plans to restore its regional parliament.

The Tigray war killed at least 600,000 people between 2020 and 2022, as Ethiopia's federal forces, supported by local militia and the Eritrean army, clashed with rebels from the Tigray People's Liberation Front.

The conflict was triggered by regional elections held in defiance of Addis Ababa, which refused to recognise the results.

By restoring the 2020 parliament, Tigray risks violating the Pretoria Peace Agreement that brought the war to an end.

Observers are concerned that renewed fighting could draw in neighbouring Eritrea.

Asmara backed Addis Ababa during the previous conflict with Tigray but the TPLF has since grown closer to its neighbour. Meanwhile Eritrea's relations with Ethiopia have grown hostile, with Asmara accusing Addis Ababa of wanting to seize its port in Assab.

In 1998, Ethiopia and Eritrea fought a brutal two-year war for control of several border towns.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..