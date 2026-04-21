Tigray restores regional parliament, stoking fears of conflict with Addis Ababa

Fears of a resumption in fighting between Tigray and Addis Ababa are growing after the northern Ethiopian state announced plans to restore its regional parliament.

The Tigray war killed at least 600,000 people between 2020 and 2022, as Ethiopia's federal forces, supported by local militia and the Eritrean army, clashed with rebels from the Tigray People's Liberation Front.

The conflict was triggered by regional elections held in defiance of Addis Ababa, which refused to recognise the results.

By restoring the 2020 parliament, Tigray risks violating the Pretoria Peace Agreement that brought the war to an end.

Observers are concerned that renewed fighting could draw in neighbouring Eritrea.

Asmara backed Addis Ababa during the previous conflict with Tigray but the TPLF has since grown closer to its neighbour. Meanwhile Eritrea's relations with Ethiopia have grown hostile, with Asmara accusing Addis Ababa of wanting to seize its port in Assab.

In 1998, Ethiopia and Eritrea fought a brutal two-year war for control of several border towns.