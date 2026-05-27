Africa Day celebrations spotlight unity, youth and global ambition

African leaders and young representatives gathered at the African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa to mark Africa Day, celebrating the continent’s growing global influence while calling for stronger unity, innovation and youth leadership in shaping Africa’s future.

The 63rd edition of Africa Day brought together policymakers, diplomats and international partners in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa under the theme of African unity and integration.

Speaking at the event, African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf said Africa was steadily strengthening its place on the global stage.

“Our continent is on the rise, slowly, smoothly, but with conviction and determination,” Youssouf said, pointing to Africa’s G20 membership and hopes for permanent representation on the United Nations Security Council.

He also highlighted projections that Africa’s combined GDP could reach 10 trillion dollars within the coming years.

Youth seen as key to Africa’s future

Young Africans attending the celebrations stressed the need for greater innovation, stronger continental integration and broader African representation in global institutions.

One young representative said the next decade should see Africa emerge as a stronger global player capable of leading in development and innovation.

“I want to see young Africans also leading global institutions,” the representative said. “We want to reflect our unity on the global stage.”

Speakers repeatedly described Africa’s youth population as one of the continent’s greatest strengths and a driving force for future growth.

International partnerships remain central

The event also highlighted Africa’s growing partnerships with global powers, particularly China, whose cooperation with African countries has expanded across infrastructure, trade and technology sectors.

Addressing attendees, Jiang Feng, head of the Chinese Mission to the African Union, pledged continued support for Africa’s digital development ambitions.

He said China would support efforts to strengthen digital infrastructure, develop local expertise and reduce the digital divide across the continent.

The celebrations reflected a broader message from African leaders — that unity, innovation and investment in young people will be critical as the continent seeks a larger role in global affairs.