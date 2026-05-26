US–Iran war deal nears as obstacles to ending war recede

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman said Monday a "large portion" of obstacles to an agreement with the United States had been resolved, but said it was too soon to say a deal was ready to be signed.

"To say that we have reached a conclusion on a large portion of the issues under discussion would be correct," Esmail Baghaei told reporters.

This comes after US President Donald Trump said negotiations were “proceeding in an orderly and constructive manner" with emerging details suggesting the deal would end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

While a fragile truce has held since April 7, the reopening of the strait would ease a worldwide energy crisis sparked by the U.S. and Israeli bombardment of Iran on Feb. 28, which led Tehran to effectively close the waterway.

An end to the war would ease concerns throughout a region that saw Gulf havens and travel hubs like the United Arab Emirates struck by Iranian missiles and drones.