Sheinbaum: Mexico has “no problem” hosting Iran team during World Cup

Mexico has offered to host Iran’s national football team during the 2026 World Cup after the United States refused overnight stays on its territory. President Claudia Sheinbaum said Mexico has “no problem” accommodating the squad as it travels for its matches.

Claudia Sheinbaum announced on Monday that Mexico is prepared to host Iran’s national team during the 2026 FIFA World Cup after logistical complications arose with the United States.

Sheinbaum said FIFA approached Mexico after U.S. authorities declined to allow the Iranian squad to remain overnight on American soil during the tournament.

U.S. refusal prompts relocation talks

According to Sheinbaum, the United States informed organizers that it did not want the Iranian team staying overnight in the country, prompting discussions about alternative arrangements.

“We said yes, no problem. We have no issue with that,” she said, confirming Mexico’s willingness to step in.

Tijuana considered as possible base camp

Iranian officials are now reportedly considering the northern border city of Tijuana as a potential base camp.

This would allow the team to train and stay in Mexico while traveling to matches scheduled in the United States, including fixtures in Inglewood, California, and Seattle.

Security and health considerations

Sheinbaum also noted that health protocols could be applied if necessary, particularly in cases involving infectious disease risks during the tournament.

She referenced broader discussions about screening measures for visiting teams as part of World Cup safety planning.

Iran’s tournament path

Iran had originally planned to train in Tucson, Arizona, but shifting security and logistical concerns — including tensions linked to the Middle East — have pushed organizers to reconsider its base location.

The team will compete in its fourth consecutive World Cup and seventh overall appearance, still seeking its first-ever qualification beyond the group stage.