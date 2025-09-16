Claudia Sheinbaum leads her first Independence Day shout as president

Thousands gathered in Mexico City’s Zócalo square to watch the president ring the bell, wave the national flag and cry “Long live Mexico,” marking the start of the festivities. Sheinbaum became the first woman president in modern Mexican history to lead the annual ceremony. She also called for a “free, independent, and sovereign Mexico” as the crowd responded with cheers. Independence Day commemorates the start of the country’s 1810–1821 struggle to break free from Spanish rule and has been celebrated annually for more than a century. The ceremony has only been cancelled once, in 1847, when U.S. troops occupied Mexico City during the U.S.-Mexico War. Celebrations will continue with the traditional military parade scheduled for Tuesday. Sheinbaum, who has faced international attention for her policies, has earned praise for efforts to counter cartel violence and maintain stable relations with the United States.