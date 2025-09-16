One killed and 13 injured in Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia

Regional governor Ivan Fedorov reported that at least 10 strikes hit the city overnight, targeting civilian infrastructure. The State Emergency Service said the attacks caused a large fire that spread across residential buildings. Images shared by officials showed significant damage to homes and debris scattered on the streets. Authorities deployed 78 rescuers and 17 pieces of equipment to contain the fire and search for survivors. Emergency crews continued to work at the scene on Tuesday morning.