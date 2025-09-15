Israel destroys multiple high-rises in Gaza City after evacuation warning

Israel said Hamas had used the area for observation posts and intelligence gathering, claiming militants were preparing to strike Israeli troops, though no evidence has been released yet. Military officials said they used precise munitions and aerial surveillance to minimise civilian casualties. Residents reported that the Kauther tower, in the Rimal neighbourhood was among the buildings flattened. Still, there are no immediate reports of deaths or injuries. Gaza residents condemned the demolitions, describing them as an attempt to force displacement. The Israeli Defence Minister, Israel Katz, wrote on X that “the skyline of Gaza is changing,” sharing video footage of one of the targeted strikes.