Nepali army lifts curfew as it tries to regain control after protests

Residents rushed to buy food and pray at temples during the four-hour break, while armed soldiers guarded streets, inspected vehicles, and helped those stranded by the unrest. The military took control of the capital late Tuesday after police were overwhelmed and government buildings and businesses were torched. Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli resigned but then fled his residence, leaving the country without clear leadership. Protester representatives met military officials on Wednesday to propose a transitional government, with some backing former chief justice Sushila Karki for the role. Tensions remained high as crowds gathered outside army headquarters, with some opposing Karki’s nomination. Authorities have not announced when the curfew will return, saying their focus is on stabilising the city and preventing further violence as casualties continue to rise nationwide.