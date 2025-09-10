British swimmer Ross Edgley is first to swim around Iceland

The 39-year-old battled powerful waves, storms and hurricanes, and even lost part of his tongue to saltwater exposure during the journey. He was welcomed ashore in Reykjavik, where crowds gathered to celebrate his achievement. Speaking after his arrival at Nauthólsvík beach, Edgley thanked Icelanders for their support, recalling how locals offered shelter, food and beds when storms forced his team off course. “Iceland is incredible, but mainly because of the people,” he said.